Man arrested for possession of child pornography, sexual abuse of animal

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday at the end of a months long investigation into his possession of child pornography.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies got a tip the the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at the end of April that an account owned by 43-year-old Alexander Torres Orellana Darwin had child pornography files.
After getting a warrant, deputies found Darwin's Google account had more than 900 images of people and 52 videos of child sexual abuse material.
Along with 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles, Darwin was also booked Tuesday for five counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
