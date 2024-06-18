80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for possession of child pornography, sexual abuse of animal

1 hour 54 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, June 18 2024 Jun 18, 2024 June 18, 2024 4:47 PM June 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday at the end of a months long investigation into his possession of child pornography. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies got a tip the the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at the end of April that an account owned by 43-year-old Alexander Torres Orellana Darwin had child pornography files. 

After getting a warrant, deputies found Darwin's Google account had more than 900 images of people and 52 videos of child sexual abuse material. 

Trending News

Along with 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles, Darwin was also booked Tuesday for five counts of sexual abuse of an animal. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days