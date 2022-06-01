Man arrested for murder; drove woman he allegedly shot to hospital where she later died

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday after a woman he allegedly shot Saturday died in the hospital.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 31-year-old Gerald Smith drove 41-year-old Cathy Watson to a hospital Saturday night with a gunshot wound. Officers reported that Smith said Watson accidentally shot herself.

After she passed away in the hospital, the coroner determined Watson's injuries were consistent with a homicide.

Officers later learned Smith and Watson got into a physical fight at a laundromat on Greenwell Street earlier in the night Saturday.

Smith was arrested for second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and domestic abuse.