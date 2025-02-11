63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for murder after shooting that resulted in one dead, one injured on North 15th Street

2 hours 55 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, February 11 2025 Feb 11, 2025 February 11, 2025 7:19 PM February 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for murder after allegedly killing one person and injuring another on North 15th Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Brandon Robinson, 39, was booked for first-degree murder allegedly killing Tyesha Branaugh, 30, in a shooting. Another man was injured, but police said he was recovering on Jan. 16.

Branaugh worked at Mother's Lounge on 3rd Street in Baton Rouge. 

Trending News

"If you’ve ever walked through our doors, chances are Tyesha greeted you with her warmth, genuine personality, and that unforgettable smile. She wasn’t just the first face you saw—she was a part of the soul of this space," the establishment said in an online post. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days