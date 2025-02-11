Man arrested for murder after shooting that resulted in one dead, one injured on North 15th Street

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for murder after allegedly killing one person and injuring another on North 15th Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Brandon Robinson, 39, was booked for first-degree murder allegedly killing Tyesha Branaugh, 30, in a shooting. Another man was injured, but police said he was recovering on Jan. 16.

Branaugh worked at Mother's Lounge on 3rd Street in Baton Rouge.

"If you’ve ever walked through our doors, chances are Tyesha greeted you with her warmth, genuine personality, and that unforgettable smile. She wasn’t just the first face you saw—she was a part of the soul of this space," the establishment said in an online post.