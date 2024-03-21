56°
Man arrested for murder after shooting on Tams Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested for his involvement in a murder on the 12000 block of Tams Drive Sunday, March 17.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 20-year-old Jarvion Johnson was shot multiple times and left in a car outside his home near the corner of Tams and Tamari drives Sunday.
Police booked Tahj Javier Carter, 19, for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon Thursday.
The motive is currently unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
