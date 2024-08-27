85°
Man arrested for murder after shooting along I-110 near Government Street exit
BATON ROUGE - A 24-year-old man was arrested for murder after a shooting along I-110 on August 17, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD arrested Tyquincy James for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and possession of machine guns after allegedly killing Antoine Bowie, 22, in a shooting.
A passenger was also injured in the shooting.
