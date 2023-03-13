Man arrested for murder after February drug deal turned into shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for attempted murder after he allegedly shot another man attempting to buy drugs from him in February.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a hospital on reports of a victim with two gunshot wounds on Feb. 25. The man told officers that Edtron Williams, 20, had shot him.

According to the victim, he had arrived at Williams' apartment at Sherwood Acres off Coursey Boulevard to buy marijuana. He reportedly stayed in his car while Williams went into his apartment to get the drugs, but when he came back out, he had another man with him, yelled at the victim to get out of the car, and shot at the vehicle while they drove away.

The victim was shot in the leg and the stomach, according to BRPD. His girlfriend was reportedly in the car with him at the time, but she was not injured.

Williams was arrested Friday for one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of illegal use of weapons, and one count of criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $300,000.