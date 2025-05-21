73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing woman, being shot by deputy while barricaded

1 hour 1 minute 18 seconds ago Wednesday, May 21 2025 May 21, 2025 May 21, 2025 8:08 PM May 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

INDEPENDENCE - Louisiana State Police investigators arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a woman to death and was shot by a Tangipahoa Parish deputy after deputies responded to a domestic violence stabbing incident.

Cornelius King Sr., 43, was booked for second-degree murder after Elaine Davis, 48, died as a result of her injuries. King barricaded himself in a residence occupied by him and Davis and was shot by a deputy.

Trending News

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days