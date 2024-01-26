Man arrested for murder after allegedly shooting, killing uncle

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his uncle Thursday night.

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Denham Road and found Vaughn Wilson, 60, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses said he was last seen walking to the back of the property with his nephew, Jordy Wilson, 37.

Jordy Wilson was arrested by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies at a business on Range Road in Denham Springs. He reportedly refused to make a statement, and a search of his car resulted in the seizure of a gun, methamphetamine and cocaine.

He was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail as a fugitive from the EBRSO.