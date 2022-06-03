73°
Man arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Friday, June 03 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested 26-year-old Carl King for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim was walking in her neighborhood when King grabbed her and pulled her into an abandoned building, threatening her if she did not comply. He fled the scene when confronted by the victim's father.

King's mother told deputies he went to the hospital for injuries from being "attacked by unknown males" on the same street as the abandoned building. He was taken into custody upon release from the hospital.

King is facing charges of simple kidnapping and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond is set at $10,000.

