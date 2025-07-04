Man arrested for involvement in New Year's Day Longfellow Drive fatal shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Friday for his involvement in a New Year's Day fatal shooting on Longfellow Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Devante Adams, 26, for his involvement in the killing of Terry Jones. Jones was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Adams was booked for principal to second-degree murder.