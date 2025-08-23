Man arrested for first-degree murder in death of 3-month-old

BATON ROUGE — A 3-month-old died of a fractured skull in May after his father said he fell out of his crib during a nap, but the coroner said the injury wasn't accidental, deputies said Saturday.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Jamarcus Harper, 33, on a first-degree murder accusation on Friday.

Arrest documents show Harper told investigators that he put his son down for a nap around 11:30 a.m. on May 16. He said he waited around 10 minutes for the child to fall asleep and then left the room for five minutes. When he came back in, he said he found the baby on the floor but seemingly uninjured.

Around noon, Harper FaceTimed the child's mother, who said the baby appeared fine and was acting like his usual self.

Later that night, around an hour after he fed his son, Harper said the child began making irregular movements, had spit bubbles coming from his mouth and appeared to stop breathing, according to arrest documents. Harper called 911 and first responders took the child to the hospital, where he passed away two days later.

However, documents show that both hospital staff and the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office determined that the child's injuries were not accidental. According to the coroner, 3-month-olds typically aren't strong or mobile enough to fall out of a crib in the way the father described.

According to EBRSO, Harper was the child's sole caregiver.