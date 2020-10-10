Man arrested for firing shots during brawl in Zachary

ZACHARY - Police arrested a man for firing several shots during a brawl at the BREC Community Park on Plank Road.



The Zachary Police Department arrested Carlos Williams on four counts of attempted second degree murder.



On Feb. 3, a fight occurred at the park that stemmed from an altercation at the workplace of two females. The two were sent home from their workplace and met at the park to fight, according to Zachary Police Chief David McDavid.



McDavid said that more people came to the park for the fight and a brawl ensued. Williams got out of a brown SUV and fired five shots.



According to McDavid, no one was struck by the gunfire.



Williams was arrested on Feb. 23 on the above charges.