Man arrested for DWI after deadly boating accident in Lake Pontchartrain; 21-year-old struck, killed by boat propeller
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A boat driver was arrested for DWI after a fatal accident on Lake Pontchartrain when a 21-year-old fell off a vessel and was struck and killed by the propeller.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Lake Pontchartrain. Hunter Prevost, 21, was aboard the boat when he fell off the front and into the water, where he was struck by the propeller.
Prevost's body was recovered from the lake around 7 p.m. Saturday, officials say.
LDWF agents said that the driver of the boat, 22-year-old Lane Keenan, was impaired at the time of the accident. He was arrested on charges of operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), vehicular homicide and reckless operation of a vessel.
This is an ongoing investigation.
