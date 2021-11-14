Man arrested for cyberstalking LSU sorority member, seen taking pictures of cars in sorority parking lot

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested in St. John after taking pictures of vehicles in a parking lot behind Sorority Row and cyberstalking sorority members.

St. John Sheriff told WWL said 42-year-old Benjamin Bryson was arrested Friday, Nov. 12 while driving through St. John on Airline Highway. The sheriff told WWL deputies found four guns in Bryson's car.

According to an arrest warrant, Bryson was seen by officers taking photos of cars in a Sorority Row parking lot Oct. 10. Bryson said he "was getting Bluetooth interference in the area but could not explain why he was there."

Nearly a week and a half later, a different sorority contacted LSU Police and said Bryson was sending "weird Instagram messages," according to arrest documents.

A sorority member told LSU Police she was contacted in-person by Bryson three times while she was walking around the LSU lakes.

Documents say Bryson was driving, stopped, and told the female she nearly made him have a wreck. Bryson drove off, then returned and told the female how pretty she is. Bryson left and then returned a third time to ask the female her name.

The female said Bryson found her through Instagram and messaged her that she "reminded him of an ex-girlfriend."

She told officers that she blocked the account, but a different account messaged her.

She said it was "a long rambling message about how he would go back to Arkansas with her, change his religion for her, will not take no for an answer and that there is only so much he can do without breaking the law," according to arrest documents. The message was signed "Ben."

Bryson was charged with one count of misdemeanor cyberstalking. Bryson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, but has since been bonded out and released.