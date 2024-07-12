Man arrested for claiming to be CIA, DEA agent during traffic stop formally charged

BATON ROUGE — A man who posed as a CIA and Drug Enforcement Administration agent has been formally charged Friday with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Ray Charles Ayo, 46, was arrested on May 29 on charges of false impersonation of an officer and unlawful possession of an unauthorized peace officer badge.

Ayo was pulled over by Baton Rouge Police for a traffic violation on Firewood Drive in the Wedgewood subdivision, arrest records said. While the officer was issuing Ayo a ticket, he pulled out CIA and DEA badges and claimed he worked for the agencies, an affidavit said.

After he was detained, police said Ayo admitted he was self-employed in the restaurant and hotel industries, not as a federal agent of any kind. He allegedly claimed that the DEA badge came from "The Chinese."

Police said they also found a two-way radio and a video camera in Ayo's possession.