Man arrested for breaking into ex's home, holding her and children hostage

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for breaking into his ex girlfriend's home and holding the woman and her children hostage overnight.

According to an arrest warrant, 48-year-old Edward Hayes broke into the victim's home through a bedroom window on Sept. 19. Baton Rouge Police said the victim had a protective order against Hayes and he should have not been on the property.

The victim told officers that Hayes pointed a gun at her and he would kill her and the children if she called for help. Hayes kept the group hostage overnight. The next morning, the victim's mother called and asked if Hayes was there. The victim said no, but the mother contacted the children in the house who confirmed that Hayes was there.

Arrest documents said the mother drove to the victim's home and confronted Hayes, who pointed a gun at her but then ran away when she said she had called the police.

Hayes was booked for home invasion, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a firearm, simple criminal damage to property, violating protective orders and three counts of domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment.