Man arrested for attempting to kill ex-girlfriend in late night drive-by shooting on Antioch Road

BATON ROUGE — A man is accused of trying to kill an ex-girlfriend around midnight Sunday night after he shot at her while she was driving near the corner of Antioch and Doyle roads, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said.

Nichollas Scott, 24, was arrested and booked early Monday morning into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal property damage.

Around 12:05 a.m., Scott allegedly pulled alongside the woman's car, pointed a gun at her and shot at her multiple times without warning. The woman was unable to speed away during the shooting because another car was in front of her, deputies added.

She then pulled over and called the authorities after sustaining severe injuries from the shooting. After deputies arrived, she was transported to the hospital in a serious but stable condition. At the scene, detectives found two spent .9mm casings and at least two bullet impacts on the driver's side of the woman's car.

The woman identified Scott as the shooter and deputies arrested him at his home. According to deputies, Scott told his mother that the woman had been shot and that "people are saying I did it." This was before being informed of the shooting by deputies.

Detectives also seized three guns, including a .9mm handgun, from Scott's home and vehicles.