Man arrested for attempted murder in Monday night shooting on Skysail Avenue

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly shooting another man during an argument that escalated into violence on Monday night.

According to arrest documents, Jamal Smith was one of four individuals involved in a heated debate shortly before 9 p.m. on Skysail Avenue.

During the argument, authorities say Smith got so angry he pulled out a handgun and shot one of the three, a man, in the shoulder.

Once first responders were called to the scene, the injured man was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and Smith was questioned.

Detectives say eyewitnesses told them Smith was the gunman, and as they questioned the 20-year-old he eventually admitted to firing the handgun.

Smith was arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.