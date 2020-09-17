Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for attempted murder in Monday night shooting on Skysail Avenue
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly shooting another man during an argument that escalated into violence on Monday night.
According to arrest documents, Jamal Smith was one of four individuals involved in a heated debate shortly before 9 p.m. on Skysail Avenue.
During the argument, authorities say Smith got so angry he pulled out a handgun and shot one of the three, a man, in the shoulder.
Once first responders were called to the scene, the injured man was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and Smith was questioned.
Detectives say eyewitnesses told them Smith was the gunman, and as they questioned the 20-year-old he eventually admitted to firing the handgun.
Smith was arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Student-athlete hospitalized after collapsing at football practice, hundreds attend candle light vigil...
-
New LSU study shines light on African American hardships amid pandemic in...
-
Trump admin releases COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy
-
High school football player hospitalized after collapsing at practice Tuesday, candle light...
-
High school football player hospitalized after collapsing at practice Tuesday, candle light...
Sports Video
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus
-
LSU's Neil Farrell opting back in for 2020 season
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal