Man arrested for attempted murder claims shooting was in self-defense

BATON ROUGE - New documents show that a man arrested for attempted murder claims he was acting in self-defense when he shot a person three times.

On Saturday, 21-year-old Aaron Brown was booked with attempted second-degree murder. Police told WBRZ that Brown shot another man during an argument.

Court documents say Brown told police a man showed up at his grandmother's home around noon on Saturday. He said the two got into an argument, the other person grabbed an AR-style rifle and threatened to shoot him. Brown says he pulled a gun out of his waistband and shot the man three times.

Police officers interviewed two witnesses who said Brown was the only person who had a gun. BRPD swept the residence and only found one weapon.

Brown told officers he was on probation for drug and gun charges and should not have a firearm.

Along with the attempted second-degree murder charge, Brown was booked for illegal use of weapons and a felon in possession of a firearm.