Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting person during argument

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday, August 10 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting someone multiple times during an argument.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 21-year-old Aaron Brown was arguing with another man just after 12 p.m. on Clayton Street when he pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times. 

Police said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized. Brown was still at the scene when police arrived and was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of weapons. 

