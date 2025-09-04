80°
Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting vehicle six times
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for attempted murder after he shot another man's vehicle six times, police arrest documents say.
Kerry Boatner was arrested Thursday for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.
Arrest documents say the victim went to Wayne Drive on June 6 to see his daughter, when the child's mother took his daughter inside the residence. Boatner came from behind a vehicle into the street and then fired several shots at the victim's vehicle. Officers observed damage and collected six casings.
The victim was not injured in the shooting.
