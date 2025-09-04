80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting vehicle six times

2 hours 31 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, September 04 2025 Sep 4, 2025 September 04, 2025 8:43 PM September 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for attempted murder after he shot another man's vehicle six times, police arrest documents say.

Kerry Boatner was arrested Thursday for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.

Arrest documents say the victim went to Wayne Drive on June 6 to see his daughter, when the child's mother took his daughter inside the residence. Boatner came from behind a vehicle into the street and then fired several shots at the victim's vehicle. Officers observed damage and collected six casings.

Trending News

The victim was not injured in the shooting.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days