Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting at woman with protective order against him

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly approached and shot at his ex, who had an active protective order against him.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim told deputies she was at her ex, Tre'deon Hilliard's, house on Maribel Drive to drop off their child for a visit. After Hilliard took the child inside, he reportedly walked up to the victim and brandished a pistol, telling her he would shoot her car if she tried to leave.

Hilliard then allegedly opened her car door and tried to drag her out of the vehicle. The victim was able to regain control, get back in her car, and drive away, at which point she heard gunshots, panicked, and crashed her car on Maribel Drive.

Hilliard later told deputies he had shot into the air rather than at the victim's car. The car had a hole in one of the headlights that the victim said was new damage from the alleged gunshots. Hillard also told deputies he had thrown the pistol into a nearby bush to hide it from law enforcement, but deputies were unable to find it.

Hilliard was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order, and obstruction of justice.