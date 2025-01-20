Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting at victims after argument

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who shot at another man and a woman amid an argument and a fight.

The Jan. 16 shooting happened on Keokuk Street. When the Baton Rouge Police Department arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said Timothy Cook, 59, was involved in an argument with another man. Cook allegedly punched the other man in the face and a woman tried to intervene. She tried to stop Cook from leaving before police arrived, but Cook fired multiple shots at the two victims, hitting the woman, investigators said.

Cook was arrested Monday morning and booked for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and simple battery.