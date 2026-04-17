Man arrested for arson following fire along Marcellious Lane

BATON ROUGE - Officials arrested a man after they said he intentionally set fire to a house on Marcellious Lane.

Baton Rouge firefighters responded to the fire along Marcellious near South Boulevard on April 9 around 7:22 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house.

Investigators deemed the fire was intentionally set and had the potential to endanger human life. Investigators searched a nearby home connected to a suspect, Rodney Thornton, and found a black AR-style firearm in plain view, BRFD said.

Thornton was arrested for aggravated arson and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.