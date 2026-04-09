75°
Latest Weather Blog
BRFD crews put out fire along Marcellious Lane; home ruled total loss
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department put out a Marcellious Lane house fire Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to the fire along Marcellious near South Boulevard around 7:22 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house.
The sole occupant of the fire was already outside when crews arrived, a BRFD spokesperson said.
Within 25 minutes, the fire was under control, but the house was ruled a total loss.
Trending News
The circumstances that led to the fire are still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vacant house along Railroad Avenue in Donaldsonville catches fire
-
Cox Charities gives $38K in grants to eight Baton Rouge nonprofits
-
19-year-old dead after targeted shooting along Sycamore Street
-
Baton Rouge man who orchestrated mail fraud scheme pleads guilty
-
Sunday Journal: A look inside the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home
Sports Video
-
SEC announces schedule for football Media Days this summer
-
LSU baseball's non-conference losses could affect postseason hopes
-
SPARE NOTES: Chapelle Wins Second Straight Girls Bowling Title
-
LSU guard, former top-100 recruit Bella Hines to enter transfer portal
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, Southern head coach Marshall Faulk to hold...