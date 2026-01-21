59°
Man arrested for arson after space heater causes fire at Florida Boulevard storage facility
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for negligent arson after a space heater caused a fire at a Florida Boulevard storage facility, Baton Rouge Fire officials said Wednesday.
The fire, which happened in December, was started while Corey Blue Ford, 42, was staying inside a unit at Square Space Storage while using a space heater to stay warm. The unit was not rented in his name.
Officials said the heater started the fire, and when Ford tried to put the fire out, debris from the fire was placed near clothing, which later caught fire.
Ford was booked for negligent arson and criminal trespass. He was already booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for an unrelated arrest.
