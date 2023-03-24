80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for arson after setting fire in his apartment

1 hour 53 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, March 24 2023 Mar 24, 2023 March 24, 2023 9:29 AM March 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators arrested a man for aggravated arson after reportedly he set his apartment on fire Wednesday. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators arrested Russell Vonaa, 41, for aggravated arson Friday. Vonaa allegedly set fire to his apartment on Alaska Street, causing approximately $1,000 in damages. 

Trending News

Officials did not say why he set the fire or whether anyone was hurt.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days