Man arrested for arson after car crashes into home, causes house fire on South Sherwood Forest Drive

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for negligent arson after a car crashed into a home on South Sherwood Forest Drive on Saturday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Darnell Augillard, 47, admitted to driving the vehicle, and he allegedly claimed he passed out at the wheel due to a medical condition.

BRFD said Augillard claimed he fled the scene after a ruptured gas line caught fire and scared him. There were no injuries reported, but four people were displaced. The fire caused $110,000 worth of damage.