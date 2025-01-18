Fire starts after car crashes into home early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE — A car crashed into a home early Saturday morning causing the car and home to catch ablaze.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire started around 3:20 a.m. on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Ashbourne Drive.

Officials say the collision ruptured the natural gas meter, resulting in a gas-fed fire. Hazmat teams were called to the scene to shut off the gas line before the fire could be extinguished.

The flames were put out over an hour after the fire began.

There were no injuries reported but four people were displaced. The fire caused $110,000 worth of damage.

According to BRFD, the vehicle's driver fled the scene before first responders arrived. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.