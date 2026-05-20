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28-year-old man killed in shooting at The Athlete's Foot on Florida Boulevard, coroner confirms

1 hour 53 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 2:25 PM May 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A 28-year-old man died following a shooting at The Athlete's Foot on Florida Boulevard, the East Baton Rouge coroner confirmed.

Officials identified Na’Quail Weaver, 28, as the deceased. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 3:07 p.m. on May 14, where they located Weaver suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

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On Saturday, Deandre Selmon, 26, turned himself in with his attorney. He was initially booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder.

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