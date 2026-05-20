74°
Latest Weather Blog
Delta Tau Delta fraternity house construction begins at LSU after 20-year absence
BATON ROUGE — Construction has officially begun on a new Delta Tau Delta fraternity house at LSU.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning on West Lakeshore Drive, marking the start of the first brand-new fraternity residence on campus in more than a decade.
LSU President Dr. Wade Rousse and other university leaders spoke at the event, highlighting the project's role in updating Greek life housing and student facilities.
Trending News
Delta Tau Delta returned to LSU's campus in 2023 after a nearly 20-year hiatus. Officials say construction on the house is expected to be completed in a little over a year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
NAACP calls for boycott of Southern college sports programs over voting rights
-
Ascension Parish Schools implementing mandatory transparent bag policy for students starting in...
-
2une In Previews: Annual career fair returning to Baker
-
Ascension Parish says plans for La. 929, La. 930 roundabout project no...
-
Swim instructors, health experts encourage swim safety as summer approaches
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball facing more drama in critical SEC Tournament contest
-
LSU softball heating up at the right time
-
LSU baseball makes final push to save their season
-
LSU softball takes down Virginia Tech to win Baton Rouge Regional, advances...
-
Southern baseball enters SWAC tournament hot, wins 15th straight SWAC game to...