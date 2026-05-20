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Teenager dead in shooting along Wooddale Boulevard

2 hours 9 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 6:36 PM May 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting along Wooddale Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon. 

First responders said the call was reported as a shooting near the intersection of Wooddale and Lobwood Drive around 5:30 p.m. 

The coroner was called to the scene. The Baton Rouge Police Department could not confirm an age for the victim, but said they were a teenager.

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No more information is immediately available. 

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