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Enhanced high school graduation security in EBR after fight, gun arrest at ceremony
BATON ROUGE - High school graduation ceremonies resumed at the F.G. Clark Activity Center following a fight and gun arrest there on Monday, May 18.
Broadmoor High and Glen Oaks High Schools' graduations were the first ceremonies held there on Wednesday since a group of people started fighting during Istrouma High School's graduation on Monday.
According to Baton Rouge Police, 18-year-old Allen Applewhite was involved in the fight. BRPD said he left the ceremony and tried to return with a gun and a large magazine. Officers stopped and arrested Applewhite before he made it back inside.
Applewhite faces multiple charges, including carrying a firearm on school property and disturbing the peace.
In response, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System upgraded security for the remaining ceremonies. More armed officers and deputies were added, no one was allowed inside without a ticket, and Southern University's clear bag policy was strictly enforced. Everyone entering had to pass through a metal detector.
Families who spoke with WBRZ welcomed the extra security, saying it helped keep the focus on celebrating students.
"We're here to have a wonderful time and support these students, because they've done a great job," said Sherry Evans.
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The added security measures will stay in place for the remaining eight East Baton Rouge Parish graduations at Southern University and LSU this week.
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