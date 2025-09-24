Man arrested for arson after allegedly setting vehicle, stuff animal on fire along Tigerland Avenue

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested and charged with arson after he allegedly set a stuffed animal on fire in front of a Tigerland Avenue home.

Oscar Flores, 39, was arrested Tuesday after Baton Rouge Fire investigators began investigating a Sept. 12 vehicle fire. It was later learned that a stuffed animal that was also set on fire was left at the owner's front door.

According to BRFD, the 2 a.m. fires were intentionally set by Flores, who had gotten into a fight with the vehicle's owner before the fire was reported.

Flores was charged with aggravated arson and simple arson.