Man arrested for armed robbery of Plattenville business after threatening employee, customer

2 hours 28 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2024 Jun 27, 2024 June 27, 2024 11:59 AM June 27, 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

PLATTENVILLE - A Bertrandville man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threatened two people at gunpoint and robbed from a business. 

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a business on Spur 70 on May 24. Deputies found that a masked person had brandished a firearm and threatened an employee and another customer, demanding money. 

The suspect then fled the area. 

Divone Davis, 33, was identified as a suspect after an investigation. Davis was arrested Wednesday for armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

