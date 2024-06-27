Man arrested for armed robbery of Plattenville business after threatening employee, customer

PLATTENVILLE - A Bertrandville man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threatened two people at gunpoint and robbed from a business.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a business on Spur 70 on May 24. Deputies found that a masked person had brandished a firearm and threatened an employee and another customer, demanding money.

The suspect then fled the area.

Divone Davis, 33, was identified as a suspect after an investigation. Davis was arrested Wednesday for armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.