Man arrested for armed robbery of Plattenville business after threatening employee, customer
PLATTENVILLE - A Bertrandville man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threatened two people at gunpoint and robbed from a business.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a business on Spur 70 on May 24. Deputies found that a masked person had brandished a firearm and threatened an employee and another customer, demanding money.
The suspect then fled the area.
Divone Davis, 33, was identified as a suspect after an investigation. Davis was arrested Wednesday for armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
