Man arrested for armed robbery; held up convenience store clerk at gunpoint, stole Polar Pop

1 hour 10 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, February 18 2023 Feb 18, 2023 February 18, 2023 6:15 PM February 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ALBANY - A man was arrested Friday after holding a convenience store clerk at gunpoint and stealing a Polar Pop.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Jeremiah Frazier robbed Albany convenience store of a drink worth less than $5 just before 2 a.m. Feb. 17. 

Deputies said Frazier asked the cashier how much money there was in the register. When he learned how little money there was, Frazier walked out with the drink and left. 

Frazier was arrested and booked for armed robbery. 

