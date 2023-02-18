48°
Man arrested for armed robbery; held up convenience store clerk at gunpoint, stole Polar Pop
ALBANY - A man was arrested Friday after holding a convenience store clerk at gunpoint and stealing a Polar Pop.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Jeremiah Frazier robbed Albany convenience store of a drink worth less than $5 just before 2 a.m. Feb. 17.
Deputies said Frazier asked the cashier how much money there was in the register. When he learned how little money there was, Frazier walked out with the drink and left.
Frazier was arrested and booked for armed robbery.
