Man arrested for allegedly throwing sister's dog during argument

CLINTON — A man was arrested for allegedly throwing his sister's dog into the front porch steps of her home.

According to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a residence on Sensly Lane north of Clinton around 8:51 a.m. on June 5 after a report of a disturbance between a brother and sister.

On the way to the scene, dispatchers told deputies that the brother had allegedly grabbed the sister's dog and thrown the animal. The caller said the dog's leg was broken, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived, they found McElwee and his sister in an aggressive verbal argument. Deputies separated the two and began investigating.

They determined that no physical altercation had taken place between McElwee and his sister. The investigation into what happened to the dog, however, led deputies to find probable cause to arrest McElwee for cruelty to animals.

He is accused of grabbing the dog and forcefully throwing it into the front porch steps of his sister's house.

As for the dog's condition, it did not appear to have suffered any major harm. Deputies said the dog was walking fine and in good spirits when they checked on it.

McElwee was taken to the East Feliciana Parish Prison, where he was booked on the animal cruelty charge.