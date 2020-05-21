Man arrested for allegedly stabbing, robbing his neighbor

Reynaldo Gonzales Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - A 57-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing and robbing his neighbor.

According to a report by an official with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Reynaldo Gonzales is accused of stabbing and robbing one of his Coy Avenue neighbors on a Tuesday night (March 3) around 7 p.m.

Deputies say the victim, a 34-year-old man, was found in serious condition, suffering from stab wounds and lacerations to his torso and one of his arms.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital for treatment. Once doctors determined that he would survive, the victim was able to speak with investigators and identify Gonzales as his attacker.

Deputies say the injured man told them he knew Gonzales, because they lived in the same apartment complex; he also said that during the attack, Gonzales stole his wallet.

Though investigators launched a diligent search for Gonzales, he was able to evade capture until Wednesday, May 20 when he was finally arrested and taken to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.