Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 23-year-old after argument

1 hour 31 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, March 03 2025 Mar 3, 2025 March 03, 2025 12:17 PM March 03, 2025 in News
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of manslaughter after a shooting that happened Sunday night. 

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Hollywood Food Mart on McClelland Drive shortly after 7 p.m.. Jermaine Jones, 52, allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old Kedreon Robinson after an argument there. 

Robinson died at the scene. 

Jones was arrested and booked for manslaughter. Police noted he had an arrest history for illegal possession of stolen things. 

