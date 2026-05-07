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Man arrested for allegedly setting trash compactor on fire two days in a row

1 hour 10 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 May 07, 2026 3:27 PM May 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to his apartment complex's trash compactor two days in a row. 

The St. George Fire Department said that around 3:30 a.m. on April 14, it responded to a fire at Tapestry at Long Farms apartments off Antioch Road. Firefighters found the fire in the trash compactor and extinguished it, but had to come back and put it out again after it rekindled later that afternoon. 

The next day, around 5:30 a.m., the fire department was called back to the complex for another trash compactor fire. 

This time, investigators reviewed surveillance footage and saw a man intentionally set the fires by lighting "ordinary combustibles" and throwing them into the compactor. SGFD said the man was identified as Jeffrey D. Sentell, a resident of the complex.

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Sentell was arrested on April 20 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of simple arson. 

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