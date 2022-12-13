67°
Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to manager's car hours after being fired from seafood restaurant
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly tried to set fire to his manager's truck only a few hours after being fired.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire Monday night around 9:30 p.m. when the general manager of the Fiery Crab on Citiplace Court left the restaurant and saw a small fire under his truck. He moved his truck and found a broken, partially-burnt glass bottle with a rag stuffed in it as a wick.
The manager told investigators he had fired Jordan Koota, 26, around 5 p.m. that same night. Koota's fingerprints were found on the glass bottle.
Koota was booked for one count each of simple arson and simple criminal damage to property.
