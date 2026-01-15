Man arrested for allegedly scamming Neighbors FCU members out of nearly $160,000

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested for allegedly stealing a total of more than $158,000 from members of Neighbors Federal Credit Union, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Kerington Briscoe, 29, faces charges of theft over $25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

According to an EBRSO arrest affidavit, some Neighbors FCU members received text messages on May 5, 2025, claiming to be from the credit union, asking if they had performed certain transactions. When the members replied that they had not, they got a call from someone pretending to be with Neighbors' fraud department.

Five members were asked questions and eventually provided their online banking logins, the affidavit says. The fraudster then told them their account access would be shut down for 48 hours while the matter was "investigated." Documents show members later checked their account balances and realized most of their money was gone.

According to documents, Briscoe opened two accounts with Neighbors FCU on May 2, one with a $15 deposit and the other a $5 deposit. On May 3, he allegedly received multiple $10,000 fraudulent deposits from victims' accounts.

Later that day, he allegedly went to L'auberge Casino and withdrew nearly $10,000 of stolen funds from his account. More money was allegedly routed from his account to an unidentified co-defendant's.

The affidavit says Neighbors reported a $106,700 loss just from Briscoe's account, but a total loss of $158,444 from the alleged scheme.

Documents also show that Briscoe was allegedly seen on surveillance footage at the credit union and the casino with more co-defendants who also allegedly had fraudulent funds deposited into their accounts and withdrawn at the casino.

Briscoe was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Jan. 14, 2026.