Man arrested for allegedly calling in bomb threat to Albany pharmacy
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department arrested a man Tuesday morning for allegedly phoning in a bomb threat to a local pharmacy.
Officers arrested Audie Glascock of Livingston for allegedly calling in the threat to John's Pharmacy on the morning of July 2.
The pharmacy and nearby buildings were evacuated, but investigators later discovered the threat was not legitimate and found no explosives.
“We are relieved that this threat was nothing more than a malicious deception, but we will treat it no less seriously than if it were real," Albany Police Chief Boyd Wild said. "It was heartbreaking to hear that one employee at Cains called his mother to tell her he loved her, not knowing what would come of the bomb threat."
Glascock was booked on terrorizing, false communication with intent to cause emergency response and communicating false information of a planned arson.
Information regarding a motive was not immediately available.
