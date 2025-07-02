92°
Law enforcement investigating bomb threat made to Albany pharmacy
ALBANY — Deputies are investigating a bomb threat that was called into an Albany pharmacy Wednesday morning.
According to Albany Police, the threat was called in around 9:41 a.m. at John's Pharmacy. As a result, the building was evacuated as a precaution.
Law enforcement said they did not find any explosives or suspicious materials in the pharmacy, but they are actively investigating the threat.
