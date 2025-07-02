92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Law enforcement investigating bomb threat made to Albany pharmacy

51 minutes ago Wednesday, July 02 2025 Jul 2, 2025 July 02, 2025 12:15 PM July 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo Credit: Albany Police Deparment

ALBANY — Deputies are investigating a bomb threat that was called into an Albany pharmacy Wednesday morning.

According to Albany Police, the threat was called in around 9:41 a.m. at John's Pharmacy. As a result, the building was evacuated as a precaution.

Law enforcement said they did not find any explosives or suspicious materials in the pharmacy, but they are actively investigating the threat.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days