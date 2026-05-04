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St. George Fire Department responds to crash on Highland Road

1 hour 48 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 7:38 PM May 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — Crews with the St. George Fire Department are currently on the scene of a crash on Highland Road at the intersection of Boulevard Louisiane.

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The crash left both lanes of Highland blocked. Drivers in the area should use caution or seek alternative routes. 

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