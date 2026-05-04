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BRPD arrests woman accused of stalking another woman after pepper-spraying her
BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested on Sunday after deputies say she allegedly pepper-sprayed a pregnant woman, leaving her hospitalized, and continued stalking the woman after the incident.
According to arrest records, on April 19, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to a residence on North Little John Drive for a disturbance. Upon their arrival, a woman told officers that 18-year-old Aaliyah Isaac was allegedly stalking her daughter.
The woman said that Isaac previously pepper-sprayed her daughter on April 9, causing a severe reaction that led to her being hospitalized for 10 days. The daughter eventually had to have an emergency surgery for her 27-week-old baby, whom she was pregnant with at the time.
Deputies learned through video evidence that Issac was allegedly stalking the daughter, driving past her residence multiple times a day. The woman told officers that Isaac also allegedly followed her daughter to her job.
Isaac was arrested on Sunday for stalking, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
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