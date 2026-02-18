78°
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Belle Rose home, standing over woman while she slept

By: WBRZ Staff

BELLE ROSE — A Napoleonville man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly breaking into a Belle Rose home and standing over a woman while she slept, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

APSO said deputies responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a home along La. 308 in Belle Rose. She told deputies that she was woken up by Josh Jermaine Henry, 45, standing over her bed. Deputies later identified where Henry allegedly broke into the home.

Henry was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property valued at $1,000. His bond was set at $50,000. 

