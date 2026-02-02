Man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juvenile following investigation by Livingston Parish deputies

DENHAM SPRINGS — A man was arrested for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile following an investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Jason Ard announced on Monday.

According to the sheriff, 55-year-old Eric Leigh Norton of Reno, Nevada, allegedly committed computer-aided solicitation and indecent behavior with a juvenile while communicating with what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

The investigation was a collaboration between the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill's Bureau of Investigation and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office in Nevada.

Norton was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aidded solicitation of a minor.