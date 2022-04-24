Man arrested for 2021 murder charges arrested after lengthy police chase Saturday

BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested in May on murder charges was arrested again Saturday night after leading police on a chase from Mid City to North Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers noticed a car driving with a switched license plate and stopped the vehicle at South Foster Drive.

The driver, India Slaughter, got out of the car and was talking to officers when the passenger, 24-year-old Darrius Dixon, slid into the drivers seat and took off.

Arrest documents said Dixon drove off of the road against the flow of traffic, blew through stop signs and stop lights and hit a police unit while trying to evade officers.

Officers said Dixon got out of the car around 2605 Dougherty Drive and began to run before he was arrested.

Documents said Dixon had 9.1 grams of marijuana and 1.5 grams of cocaine in his pants pocket. Officers found 1.8 grams of cocaine and a 9mm rifle in the car.

Dixon was booked for criminal damage to property, distribution of cocaine and marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, no insurance and switched license plate.

In 2021, Dixon was arrested and booked for second-degree murder for the killing of 26-year-old Trenton Jones.

Jones was found shot to death in North Baton Rouge on Jan. 13, and Dixon was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Michigan and extradited to Baton Rouge in May, 2021.

In June, Dixon was held under a $300,000 bond and was required to wear an ankle monitor.

According to court records, Dixon was arrested for Jones murder, later released and has not been formally charged.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said Dixon was out on bond for a 2021 murder charge. However, court records show he has not been prosecuted in that case.